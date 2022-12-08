Financial Thriller Series 'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street' Trailer

"People think they know this story… They think it's a story about one man." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a compelling new documentary series titled Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, with a title that should make you want to find out what this is all about. It's arriving for streaming just after the New Year in January on Netflix. With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller series which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades. It looks like most of this footage is actually a recreation / re-enactment, with an actor playing Madoff in various scenes to help contextualize and understand his role in the Wall Street game. "If you're getting good returns, people knew not to ask too many questions." This series looks like a chilling & infuriating look at how almost everyone was in on the con, and most are still out living the high life after it.

Official trailer for Netflix's doc series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, direct from YouTube:

Reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman. With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this 4-part series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall St. With an innovative visual approach and an edge-of-your-seat financial thriller tone, prolific filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer, Crime Scene, Brother's Keeper) reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff's fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe. This Madoff reveals a cadre of co-conspirators and a financial system rife with institutions that were all willing to turn a blind eye to Madoff’s suspicious behavior, prompting the obvious nagging question: Could such a blatant and destructive fraud ever happen again?

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four-part documentary series created and directed by acclaimed, Oscar-nominated doc producer/filmmaker Joe Berlinger, director of doc films Brother's Keeper, Paradise Lost, Paradise Lost 2: Revelations, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster, Crude, Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory, Under African Skies, Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, and Intent to Destroy, plus the feature films Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile. Made by RadicalMedia. And executive produced by Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Samantha Grogin, and Eve Rodrick. Netflix will release the Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street doc series streaming on Netflix starting January 4th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested?