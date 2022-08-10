Brief First Teaser Trailer for 'Bones and All' with Timothée Chalamet

"All I think is that I love you." And here we go. MGM / UA have revealed a sneaky 30-second teaser trailer for the new film Bones and All, the latest film Italian director Luca Guadagnino. The film is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a month, and we'll be there to catch the world premiere. The film is adapted from the book by Camille DeAngelis, and is about a relationship that begins between Maren and Lee, two youngsters "surviving on the margins of society." Guadagnino said that Bones and All is "a very romantic story, about the impossibility of love and yet, the need for it. Even in extreme circumstances." He also said that Chalamet and Russell have "a gleaming power" and are able to "portray universal feelings." The story involves a cannibal family that Maren escapes from, and it's described as "romantic horror." The score is composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell co-star, with Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, David Gordon Green, André Holland, Jake Horowitz, Francesca Scorsese, & Anna Cobb. Feast your eyes on this.

Here's the first teaser for Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All, from YouTube (via Chalamet's Twitter):

A story of first love between a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society and an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness. Bones and All is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of the films The Protagonists, Melissa P, I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously. The screenplay is written by David Kajganich (The Invasion, Blood Creek, True Story, A Bigger Splash, Suspiria); adapted from Camille DeAngelis' novel of the same name. Produced by Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Lisa Muskat, Theresa Park, Peter Spears. This will be premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival next month. United Artists & MGM will then release Guadagnino's Bones and All in select US theaters starting on November 23rd, 2022 (Thanksgiving week) this fall. First impression? Who's ready?