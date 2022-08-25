Fest Promo Trailer for Japanese Mystery 'A Man' Premiering in Venice

"Why become a different man?" The Match Factory has revealed an official trailer for A Man, a Japanese mystery drama premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival next week. It's premiering in the "Orizzonti" section and looks like something to keep an eye on, not worth writing off. Akira works as a lawyer. One day, he meets with his former client Rie, who asks Akira to perform a background check on her late husband Daisuke. She discovers after a life spent with this man that he wasn't who he said he was. So… who exactly is he? "This film's themes, genre, and principal characters all keep transforming," the director explains. "I took care to maintain balance so that viewers wouldn't lose their way, but when you watch the film, you get the sense you're stumbling into a vast maze, and I personally love that kind of sensation." A Man stars Satoshi Tsumabuki, Sakura Ando, and Masataka Kubota. This is the kind of early trailer that will pull you in and get you caught up in figuring out what's going on, who is who, and why he it's all so mysterious. Enjoy.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ Japanese poster) for Kei Ishikawa's A Man, direct from YouTube:

After divorcing, Rie has found happiness with her second husband Daisuke and formed a new family. But when Daisuke dies in a tragic accident, she discovers her new husband was not the man she thought he was. Rie calls on the attorney Kido to help her find the truth about the identity of the man she loved. A quest that will open larger questions about the nature of identity itself, and what makes a person real at all. A Man, also known as Aru Otoko in Japan, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Kei Ishikawa, director of the films Gukoroku - Traces of Sin, Listen to the Universe, and Arc previously. The screenplay is written by Kôsuke Mukai. This is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this September. No release dates are set yet - it's still looking for distribution. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's intrigued?