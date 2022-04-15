First French Teaser for Hazanavicius's Zombie Comedy 'Z (Comme Z)'

Pom!! Pan Distribution in France has revealed a teaser trailer for the new zombie comedy from France titled Z (Comme Z) - which translates directly to Z (as in Z). This is also known as Final Cut, which is the title it had when it was announced as a premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. But when that fest went online-only, they pulled the film. Now its slated to premiere as the Opening Night film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival - which is the perfect place to launch this hilarious, crazy fun zombie movie. Academy Award–winning writer-director Michel Hazanavicius brings one of the most innovative, joyful, and funniest love letters to film and filmmaking you'll ever see. It's a French remake of the Japanese box office hit One Cut of The Dead, going even deeper with its meta-ness by including the Japanese filmmakers watching them remake the film. Z stars Romain Duris, Berenice Bejo, Finnegan Oldfield, Matilda Lutz, Grégory Gadebois, Jean-Pascal Zadi. This should play BIG with Cannes' audiences - it's a blast.

Here's the first French teaser trailer for Michel Hazanavicius's Z (Comme Z), direct from YouTube:

In an abandoned building, a low-budget zombie horror movie is falling apart on set. The abusive director (Romain Duris) is already pushing the cast & crew to the brink with obnoxious behavior when he reveals his plan to inject energy & excitement into the project: unlocking a real-life ancient zombie curse. In a frenetic one-shot where body parts and fluids are flying, the actors fight the undead and their director for their lives before the film comes to a shocking conclusion and the credits roll…but is that the whole story? Z (comme Z), also known as Final Cut, is written and directed by Oscar-winning French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, director of the films OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies & OSS 117: Lost in Rio, The Artist, The Search, Godard Mon Amour, and The Lost Prince previously. This is based on the original film One Cut of the Dead (カメラを止めるな！), created by Shin'ichirô Ueda and Ryoichi Wada. It was supposed to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but instead it will debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Opening Night. The film will be released later this year in the US - no date is arranged. Stay tuned. First impression?