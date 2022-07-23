First Full Trailer for DC Superhero Sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

"Your world will not survive this!" Warner Bros unveiled in Comic-Con's Saturday Hall H the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the superhero sequel arriving in theaters this December. It was moved up from a 2023 release to land in theaters during the holiday season, which might be the best bet for this one. From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam, played again by Zachary Levi. In this next one he will confront Hespera & Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas, while introducing us to an entire Shazam! family of (young) heroes. In addition to Levi, the new cast features Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Marta Milans; along with Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer returning from the first one. So far so good, this is a solid trailer with some good bits from Levi as he figures out his place in the world of superheroes. And the big bad creature is a dragon? Cool let's see how this goes.

Here's the first official trailer for David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the DC FanDome teaser for Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods here, for the first look.

Shazam takes on Hespera & Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas. This is a sequel to Shazam! (2019) and it will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). No other plot details are revealed. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, of the films Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, Shazam!, as well as the experimental I Flip You Off for Four Hours, plus tons of other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo, Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan, based on characters from DC Comics. Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. It's produced by Geoff Johns and Peter Safran. Warner Bros currently has Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods scheduled to open exclusively in theaters starting on December 21st, 2022 at the end of this year. For more updates, follow them @ShazamMovie. First impression? Is this looking good?