First Full Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Drops In

"We are supposed to be the good guys." "We are." Sony has revealed the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Into the Spider-Verse sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's a two-parter, with the second one known as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (opening in 2024). In this new sequel, an epic adventure will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they've ever encountered before. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen. Plus Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara), along with Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya as "Spider-Punk", and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, to give us a tease of some of the characters he meets along the way. This is a really beautiful trailer, capturing the warmth and heart of the first movie and bringing it right into this follow-up. I'm excited!! I love the original and this looks like it'll be everything we're hoping for as a sequel.

First official trailer for Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the very first teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here for the first look again.

Miles' story and the Spider-Verse web is expanding. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One is co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (storyboard artist / character designer on "G.I. Joe: Resolute" and "The Legend of Korra") & Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar's Soul / staff writer on "Star Trek: Discovery") & Justin K. Thompson (visual development artist / designer in animation). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham; based on characters created by Stan Lee. Produced by Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony opens Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters exclusively worldwide starting on June 2nd, 2023 next summer. First impression? Looking good so far?