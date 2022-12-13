First Look Promo Teaser for Epic Sci-Fi Thriller '65' with Adam Driver

Time for a first look. An early promo teaser has debuted for the new sci-fi epic thriller titled 65, arriving in theaters in March 2023. We've been keeping an eye on this on the Release Schedule, as it has been delayed since last year and is now scheduled for March after first being set to open in May. All the plot synopses are purposefully vague: an astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he's not alone. Early plot details hint that he discovers dinosaurs living on the planet. The title, in our guess, seems to reference "65 million years ago," almost like this is similar to the old sci-fi plots of the past where he thinks he's on another planet - but he's actually on Earth, many millions of years ago. Adam Driver stars with Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman. The full trailer is out tomorrow - we'll link back to it then. Have a look.

Here's the first look teaser-for-the-trailer for Beck & Woods' sci-fi movie 65, direct from YouTube:

Here's the only very vague synopsis available so far: An astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone. 65, also known as 65: The End Is Only The Beginning, is both written and directed by acclaimed writers / filmmakers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (aka "Beck/Woods"), directors of the movies For Always, Her Summer, Spread, Nightlight, and Haunt previously; and also writers of the A Quiet Place movies. This is a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods. Produced by Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Debbie Liebling, and Beck/Woods. Sony will debut 65 in theaters worldwide starting on March 10th, 2023 in just a few months. First impression? Curious?