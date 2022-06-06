First Look Reveal: Jenna Ortega as Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams

"A twisted new series." Netflix has revealed another first look this week, this time for the upcoming Addams Family spin-off live-action series that's being directed by none other than Tim Burton. The new series is called Wednesday, and it stars Jenna Ortega (from Scream, The Fallout, X) as Wednesday Addams, who is revealed in this first look video + image. The series will be a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery regarding her family — all while navigating her new relationships. The series full cast also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. After all the boring Addams Family animated movies, maybe this family has lost its spark? Perhaps Tim Burton can breathe some life death back into this franchise, so far I'm not excited at all.

Here's the first look reveal for Tim Burton's series Wednesday, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Following Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships. Wednesday is series directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Tim Burton, director of many films including Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar; with writing by Kayla Alpert, April Blair, Matt Lambert, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar. Executive produced by Gough, Millar, Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, and Andrew Mittman. Netflix will release Burton's Wednesday series streaming on Netflix sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for the exact date. Look good?