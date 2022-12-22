First Look Teaser for Robot Sci-Fi Film 'JUNG_E' from Sang-ho Yeon

"The release of Kronoid Lab's most advanced A.I. combat warrior." Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for a sci-fi film debuting in January 2023. It's the latest project from Train to Busan director Sang-ho Yeon, who followed up his zombie hit with the sequel Peninsula and the Netflix streaming series Hellbound just last year. Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the entire planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A civil war breaks out within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces and a legendary mercenary. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to win the war. Starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. It's the final performance from Kang Soo-yeon as she sadly passed away earlier in 2022. This teaser almost plays like the opening to Ghost in the Shell, putting together an android. I'm in! The futuristic world this is set in looks stunning, though always a bit sad to see that humans failed to stop climate change.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sang-ho Yeon's JUNG_E, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Set in the 22nd century, with Earth no longer habitable due to climate change, war breaks out in the last shelter built for human survival. The only way to end the war hinges on cloning a legendary mercenary into a scalable robot. In a post-apocalyptic near-future, a researcher at an Artificial Intelligence lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier — her mother. JUNG_E is both written and directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon, director of the films The King of Pigs, The Fake, Seoul Station, Train to Busan, and Peninsula previously, as well as the streaming series "RedaKai", and "Hellbound" from last year. Producer credits are not listed. Netflix will debut Sang-ho Yeon's JUNG_E streaming on Netflix starting January 20th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested? Look any good so far?