First Look Teaser for Animated Series 'Entergalactic' from Kid Cudi

Netflix has revealed the first look teaser for a new animated series titled Entergalactic, arriving in the fall on Netflix. A story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. This is animated but it's not the usual style you've seen, more of a rotoscope look and feel. Entergalactic stars Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi as Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool photographer neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams), Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. Entergalactic will showcase music from Kid Cudi's upcoming album. With a huge supporting cast including Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy, Jabari's best friend & weed dealer, and Ty Dolla $ign as Ky, Jabari's off-the-wall ride-or-die buddy. Hollywood star Laura Harrier plays Carmen, Jabari's ex, while Vanessa Hudgens plays Karina, Meadow's bestie. Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castry, and Macaulay Culkin (!!) round out the rest of the crew. "An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York." This sounds great! Looking forward to seeing even more footage.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's series Entergalactic, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present Entergalactic, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Scott Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success in New York City. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Entergalactic is a series created by artists Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) and Ian Edelman, featuring additional writing by Maurice Williams. With episodes directed by Fletcher Moules, who has worked as an art director and is also attached to the new Animated Ghostbusters Project. Executive produced by Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams, Karina Manashil, Kid Cudi, and Dennis Cummings. Netflix will debut the Entergalactic series streaming on Netflix starting in the fall of 2022 - no exact date is set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Look good so far?