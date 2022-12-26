First Look Teaser for Anthology Horror Film 'Nightmare at Precinct 84'

"What are your secrets, Sheriff?" Dark Cuts Label has revealed an early teaser trailer for an indie anthology horror film called Nightmare at Precinct 84. This is set to arrive sometime in early 2023, but because the film is set on Christmas Eve, they're dropping the first look trailer now in connection with the holiday weekend. This anthology thriller features four segments set around a police precinct. Set on a stormy night on Christmas Eve, a small town female sheriff, who secretly is a serial killer, gets a visit from a mysterious woman who tells four bizarre stories. The cast features Meredith Thomas as Sheriff Hudson, along with Jill Awbrey and Gigi Gustin. I guess this killer sheriff isn't the scariest part about it, as you'll see below. There's a few glimpses of the four stories in this and they do look quite creepy. Worth a look for horror fans.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for the anthology horror Nightmare at Precinct 84, on YouTube:

Set on a stormy night on Christmas Eve, a small town female sheriff who secretly is a serial killer gets a visit from a mysterious woman who tells four bizarre stories. The first is about a small boy who has a terrifying encounter with the local ice cream truck. The second is about a young girl who takes up a phone sex operator job to pass the time, but a certain caller has other intentions. The third is about two women who discover the strange reality behind a tiny town they are trapped in and the forth is about a man who makes a promise with haunting repercussions. Nightmare at Precinct 84 is written and directed by writer / editor / filmmaker Samuel Gonzalez Jr., director of the indie films Railway Spine, Battle Scars, The Retaliators, and And the Winner Is previously, plus tons of other short films. Featuring segments by Travis Cluff, Chris Lofing, & Matthew Hersh. The script is also by Gonzalez Jr., from a story by Gigi Gustin. Exec produced by Matthew Hersh. No official release date is set - arriving in early 2023. Stay tuned for updates.