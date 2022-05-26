First Look Teaser for Disney's New 'Willow' Series with Warwick Davis

"The world needs you again. It needs your magic." Disney has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for their new Willow series, finally set to debut in November in the fall this year. This is a continuation of the story from the beloved 1988 classic Willow, starring Warwick Davis as the dwarf hero Willow Ufgood. I am a HUGE fan of the original movie, and I am curious to see if this series maintains the same spirit and vibe. Not much is known about the plot, only that "a new adventure begins" and the story follows a princess going on a quest to rescue her brother. The new ensemble cast includes Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk, in addition to Davis being back. I'm not exactly impressed by this teaser, but I'm still hopeful this will be an entertaining series to watch anyway. And maybe it'll get some younger kids to go and watch the original again. Because it still rules! Always will.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Disney's series Willow, direct from Lucasfilm's YouTube:

You can watch the behind-the-scenes first look for Willow here, for a fun tease from last year.

The only synopsis for this new Willow series so far: "A princess assembles a party to join her on her quest to rescue her twin brother." Disney+'s upcoming Willow TV series will star the always delightful Warwick Davis, returning as the lovable dwarf sorcerer Willow Ufgood, along with Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk. The series is being directed by English filmmaker Stephen Woolfenden, a TV director who has worked on episodes of "Echo Beach", "Doctor Who", "The Halcyon", "Poldark", "Outlander", and "Fate: The Winx Saga". With episodes written by John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. Filming for the series began in June of 2021 in Wales, with Dragon Studios near Llanharan, Wales being used as a location. Disney will release the Willow series streaming on Disney+ starting on November 30th, 2022 late this year. First impression? Who's in?