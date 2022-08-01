First Look Teaser for Kid Friendly Horror 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie'

"Pop up Halloween store in a creepy lot?" "Awesome!" File this under "huh?" You know those Halloween stores that pop up in abandoned places and sell costumes and other junk? Spirit Halloween stores, they're called, and you've definitely drive by two or three of them. Maybe even five or six. They've decided to make an entire movie - Spirit Halloween: The Movie - which is pretty much just a glorified feature-length ad that will play in theaters this October. When a new Spirit Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating dare to spend the night locked in on Halloween. But they soon find out it's haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed all the creepy animatronics. Starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook, with Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith, and Marissa Reyes. This plays much more like a full trailer than just a teaser. It also looks like they've ripped off "Stranger Things'" success just so they can sell more stuff and make money.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Poag's Spirit Halloween: The Movie, from YouTube:

I will always advocate for the importance of kid-friendly horror movies and this looks like a fun one. When you imagine "Spirit Halloween: The Movie," this is pretty much exactly what you hope it'll look like. Kids trapped in Spirit Halloween. Decorations coming to life! 🎃 https://t.co/YkphTPblrg — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) August 1, 2022

When a brand new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store on Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters there. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves. Spirit Halloween: The Movie is directed by newcomer filmmaker David Poag, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other shorts and some cinematography work previously. The screenplay is written by Billie Bates. It's produced by Noor Ahmed, Michael Hagerty, and Shannon Houchins. Strike Back Studios will debut Poag's Spirit Halloween movie in theaters starting on October 11th, 2022 this spooky season. For more info, visit the official site.