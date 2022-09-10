First Look Teaser for Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' with Halle Bailey

"Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world." The classic is back!! Disney revealed at their D23 Expo this year a first look teaser trailer for their new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. This has been in the works for years, filming in 2021 on the island of Sardinia, continuing onward with Disney's trend of turning all of their animated classics into CG-hybrid "live-action" movies for 2020s audiences. The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters in May of 2023 next summer. The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. There's not much to this teaser, only one scene + one line from that iconic song, but it does look nice so far. What do you think?

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, direct from YouTube:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father'z crown – in jeopardy. The Little Mermaid 2023 version is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, of the movies Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns previously. The screenplay is written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca; based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements & John Musker the opened in 1989. Disney will debut Rob Marshall's new The Little Mermaid in theaters worldwide on May 26th, 2023 next summer. First impression? Look good?