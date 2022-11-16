First Look Teaser for 'My Dad The Bounty Hunter' Animated Comedy

"Space is not a place for kids!!" But it looks like fun anyway!! Netflix has launched an incredible teaser trailer for an animated series called My Dad The Bounty Hunter, which looks way better than the title makes it seem. This is the latest project from animation filmmaker Everett Downing Jr., who won an Oscar for his work co-directing the short film Hair Love a few years ago. From Creators / Exec Producers Everett Downing & Patrick Harpin, My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a warp-speed adventure across the constellation of ups, downs and moments in between that shape family life. The hyperdrive adventures of two kids who discover their seemingly average joe dad is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter! Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. With a voice cast featuring Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, and Jamie Chung. This is awesome!! All the adventures they're going to have in space. It's way more epic than expected, there's a whole universe out there. And it seems wholesome and heartfelt.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, direct from YouTube:

My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series created for Netflix by Dwarf Animation Studio, following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad's latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them—he's actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into a surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most—and they'd all better make it home before Mom finds out!

My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a series created by and executive produced by animation filmmakers Everett Downing (director of Hair Love and the "We The People" series) and Patrick Harpin (a storyboard artist making his directorial debut). Downing and Harpin also wrote and directed all of the episodes in the series. With more writing by Shakira Pressley. Made at Dwarf Animation Studio in Montpellier, France. Netflix will debut the My Dad The Bounty Hunter series streaming on Netflix starting February 9th, 2023 next year.