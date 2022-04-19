First Look Teaser for Netflix's Series 'Love, Death + Robots Volume 3'

"Extreming soon." Who's ready for more?!?! I loveeeee this animated series from Netflix - more more more. Keep these coming for years, please! Netflix has revealed a fun teaser for their next installment of Love, Death + Robots. This Volume 3 teaser doesn't contain any finished footage yet from the next 8 shorts - it's only an amusing "look back" at the first two installments, with some clever Netflix self-mockery in the opening intro. Just because they're the same "studio" that gave us dainty series like "Bridgerton" doesn't mean they can't also bring epic, gnarly, disgusting, crazy concepts to the screen, too! Hell yes! This third installment was announced at the same time as Volume 2 last year, and also features eight new short films to enjoy - starting in May. "From uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror & science-fiction." That's all we know so far about these next eight - along with a set of images below. I'm already so excited to watch! They always explore the most creative, intriguing ideas.

Here's the first look teaser + images for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3, from Netflix's YouTube:

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes stretching from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Developed by Blur Studios. The full list of writers & directors has not been revealed yet. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts following the second installment from last summer. In creating Vol 2 & 3, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the Supervising Director. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. "It's a tonal and stylistic Jenga game," says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story." Netflix will debut Volume 3 of Love Death + Robots streaming starting May 20th, 2022 this summer. Who's looking forward to these?