First Look Teaser for 'On the Come Up' Movie About a Young Rapper

"If you wanna make it, you gotta make music, surely. The right song, at the right time…" Paramount has revealed the first 30-second teaser trailer for a film titled On the Come Up, about a young female rapper on the rise. Even though there's not much footage in here, there's more than enough to get me interested in this one. The story centers on 16-year-old Bri, played by newcomer Jamila C. Gray, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Facing controversies and with an eviction notice staring down her family, Bri doesn't just want to make it, she has to. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas (who also penned The Hate U Give), On The Come Up is punctuated by the comedic talents of Mike Epps, hip hop heroes like Method Man and Lil Yachty, and the lyrical prowess of Rapsody. The cast also includes Da'Vine Joy Randolph, GaTa, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Titus Makin Jr., and Michael Anthony Cooper Jr. I'm ready to watch Bri battle. Check this out and stay tuned for the full trailer soon.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Sanaa Lathan's On the Come Up, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a young black girl, attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to do right by the legacy of her father—a rapper whose career was cut short by gang violence—and to help her family climb out of poverty. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false gangsta role that the industry wants to impose upon her. On the Come Up is directed by American actress / filmmaker Sanaa Lathan, making her feature directorial debut after producing a few films and directing short segments for With/In previously. The screenplay is written by Kay Oyegun. Adapted from the best-selling YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas (who also penned The Hate U Give book). Paramount will debut Lathan's On the Come Up streaming exclusively on Paramount+ later this year - stay tuned for an exact release date. Who's interested?