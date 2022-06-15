First Look Netflix Teaser Trailer for 'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical'

"This school of rebels." Netflix has revealed the first teaser for Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, a feature film adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. This has been playing on stage for the last few years, now they've made a movie out of it, and Netflix will be releasing in the fall. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story - with Alisha Weir as Matilda. An inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she’s met with miraculous results. The cast also features Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, with Rei Yamauchi Fulker as Lavender. It's only a first look teaser, but there's plenty of footage. Looks fun! Keep on rebelling.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, from YouTube:

Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham & Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson). Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, director of the films Simpatico, Pride, Present Laughter, Lungs, and Faith Healer, plus numerous stage shows. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Netflix will debut Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical this holiday season, with a UK theatrical release planned this December. Thoughts?