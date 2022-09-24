First Look Teaser for Spy Thriller 'Heart of Stone' Starring Gal Gadot

"It's a super grounded, raw action thriller." Netflix has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for an action spy thriller titled Heart of Stone, set to debut sometime in 2023. This is one of the many new trailers Netflix has unveiled during their "Tudum" event this year. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt invite you along for the ride on their film Heart of Stone, an action thriller from director Tom Harper. Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent who must make sure they don't lose their most valuable asset. "We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic, so people can feel the pain," Gadot explains in this year. "Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline. She's addicted to it." The full cast also includes Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Helga Kristín Helgadóttir, and Jónas Alfreð Birkisson. There's a mix of behind-the-scenes and regular footage in here. It seems they're trying again to start a new Female Bond franchise, with global locations, gritty spy action and all of that. Looks good so far.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Tom Harper's Heart of Stone, direct from YouTube:

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is a CIA agent, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset. Heart of Stone is directed by British writer / filmmaker Tom Harper, director of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, Wild Rose, and The Aeronauts previously, plus TV work including directing episodes of "Demons", "Misfits", "Peaky Blinders", "War & Peace", "The Son". The screenplay is written by Greg Rucka (a graphic novel writer) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin, "Side Effects"). Produced by Bhaumik Gondaliya, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, and Jaron Varsano. Netflix will debut Harper's Heart of Stone streaming on Netflix sometime in early 2023 - stay tuned for updates + an exact release date. First impression? How does all this look so far?