First Look Teaser for Turkish Love Story 'Shahmaran' Coming to Netflix

"Because the world is not yours, human. It's not only yours." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser + date announcement video for a steamy Turkish love story series arriving in January called Shahmaran. The name is a reference to a mythical creature called the "Shahmaran", a half snake + half woman, who lives in a cave and falls in love with a man in the classic Middle East historical story. In this series, the genders are flipped. Sahsu is determined to confront her grandfather, who left her mother years ago in Adana. On this journey, she finds herself in the middle of an unusual and mysterious community called Mar, descended from Sahmaran. Believing in the legend of Shahmaran, one of the greatest symbols of love and wisdom, the Mar people await the completion of the historical prophecy with the arrival of Sahsu. Nothing will be the same again when Sahsu and Maran cross paths… Starring Serenay Sarikaya and Burak Deniz as the two lovers. This looks solid - some intriguing footage in here. Lots of snakes, but not surprising with this story.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Netflix's Turkish series Shahmaran, direct from YouTube:

"Shah of the Snakes said this thousands of years ago. 'You, human. Don't you ever love me.' But the human didn't listen. He fell in love with Shahmaran."

Going to Adana as a lecturer, Şahsu is determined to confront her grandfather, who left her mother years ago. On this journey, she finds herself in the middle of an unusual and mysterious community called Mar, descended from Shahmaran. Believing in the legend of Shahmaran, one of the greatest symbols of love and wisdom, the Mar race awaits the completion of the historical prophecy with the arrival of Şahsu. Nothing will be the same again when Şahsu’s path crosses with Maran's. Shahmaran is a Turkish mini-series that's written by Pinar Bulut, and directed by Umur Turagay - also director of the films Karisik Pizza, 17 Mayis, Ikimizin Yerine, and Portrait of Beauty previously, plus the series "Ölene Kadar" and "Yarim Kalan Asklar". It's produced by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, on behalf of TIMS & B Productions. Netflix will debut the Shahmaran series streaming on Netflix starting January 20th, 2023 in the New Year. Who's interested?