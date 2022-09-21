First Look Teaser for 'Welcome To Chippendales' with Kumail Nanjiani

"You and me stick together, or you and me go to war!" Hulu has revealed the first look teaser for their upcoming mini-series titled Welcome To Chippendales, debuting this fall during Thanksgiving week. "Are you ready for the time of your life?" A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Steve, who ended up getting embroiled in murder and more crime years after starting the revue in 1979. Murray Bartlett co-stars as producer / choreographer Nick De Noia, a charming, fast-talking New Yorker. De Noia is responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become, but also ended up fighting with Banerjee about the business. The series cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Nicola Peltz. Looks like it'll be good, yet another true crime story.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Welcome To Chippendales, from YouTube:

The limited series tells the true story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across eight episodes, Welcome to Chippendales will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden saga behind the unique all-male revue club that became a cultural phenomenon. Welcome To Chippendales, formerly known as just Immigrant, is a series created by "Pam & Tommy" creator Robert Siegel - also showrunner and an executive producer. With episodes directed by TV director Matt Shakman ("You're the Worst", "The Good Wife", "It's Always Sunny", "WandaVision"). With writing by Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi. Executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, and writers Rajiv Joseph, and Mehar Sethi. Inspired by the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. Hulu debuts the Welcome To Chippendales mini-series streaming on Hulu starting November 22nd, 2022 just in time for Thanksgiving week. Who's in??