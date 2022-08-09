First Look Teaser Trailer for Poetic Coming-of-Age 'Montréal Girls'

"Are you… Doctor Feel Good?" Filmoption Intl. has revealed the first look festival teaser trailer for a new Quebecois coming-of-age film titled Montréal Girls, marking the first narrative feature from filmmaker Patricia Chica. It's premiering in a few weeks at the Cinequest Film Festival, though as no US distributor set yet. A Middle-Eastern medical school student, new to Montreal, puts his relationship with his father at risk when he forfeits his education after being forever changed by two young women who "shatter" his limited beliefs in himself and his destiny. The film stars newcomer Hakim Brahimi, alongside Jasmina Parent and Sana Asad, with Jade Hassouné, Nahéma Ricci, and Manuel Tadros. The brief synopsis only vaguely mentions "his destiny" but this trailer teases that it involves the underground scene and slam poetry and who knows what else. It looks really rough around the edges, hopefully the film is better than the teaser.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Patricia Chica's Montréal Girls, direct from YouTube:

Montréal Girls tells the story of Ramy, a young Middle Eastern student who ventures to Montréal to study medicine. There he meets his wild and outgoing cousin Tamer, who introduces him to the city's vibrant underground subcultures and thrilling nightlife. This exciting new world inspires Ramy’s innate desire to become a poet, and hurls him into a tumultuous relationship with three young women who not only shatter his perceptions, but also reveal to him his destiny. Montréal Girls is both written and directed by Canadian-Salvadorian filmmaker Patricia Chica, making her narrative directorial debut after co-directing the doc Rockabilly 514 previously, plus a bunch of short films and music videos. Co-written by Kamal John Iskander. It's produced by Bahija Essoussi, Samuel Gagnon, Patricia Chica; produced by Objectif 9, in association with Flirt Films. This is premiering at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival coming up this month. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned. For more info, visit the film's official website. First impression?