First Look Teaser Trailer for Showtime's 'Let the Right One In' Series

"That thing that bit you… is thousands of years old." Showtime has revealed a first look teaser trailer for their new take on Let the Right One In, a streaming series re-adaptation of the beloved Swedish vampire book by John Ajvide Lindqvist. This new series centers on Mark and his daughter Eleanor, whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. The series filmmakers explain they're taking a slightly different approach to this than the previous two films: "What I found so compelling about that film is there's a much smaller relationship between the vampire and [her] adult caretaker. I really used the film as inspiration for a story that really focuses on a 12-year-old girl who has been a vampire for 10 years." The series stars Demián Bichir as Mark and Madison Taylor Baez as the vampire girl, along with Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster. I'm a huge fan of the original film and the American remake from Matt Reeves. So unfortunately I will say this does not look that good, but I'm not surprised. They're mining the IP caves for as much content as they can nowadays. Oh well.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Showtime's series Let the Right One In, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. Let the Right One In is a new series for Showtime adapted by and showrun by Andrew Hinderaker, also of the series "Penny Dreadful", "Pure Genius", and "Away" previously. With episodes directed by Viet Nguyen, Hiromi Kamata, and Seith Mann. Based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. It's produced by Demián Bichir. And executive produced by Hinderaker, Seith Mann, and Marty Adelstein, plus Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios. Showtime will debut the Let the Right One In series streaming on Showtime starting on October 7th, 2022 early this fall.