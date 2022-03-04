First Look Trailer for 'Blink' - A Scream Gems Horror Short at SXSW

"Mary - were you pushed…?" Ahhhh! Sony has revealed the first trailer for a horror short film titled Blink, which is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival this month. It'll hit YouTube right after the premiere. Feast your eyes on an exclusive look at Blink, the first original Short Film from Scream Gems." After being violently pushed from a window, Mary wakes up in the hospital mostly paralyzed. Trapped inside the prison of her own body, Mary's only way to communicate is by blinking her eyes. She tries to warn the nurse that a sinister, inhuman force is trying to kill her. "Scream Gems" is focusing on the development of horror genre proof-of-concepts and aims to collaborate with up-and-coming filmmakers to produce shorts with a goal of developing new, original content into features. Starring Alicia Coppola, Scot Nery, Sophie Thatcher. It looks super creepy! All the shots of the reflections of her eyes are clever and freaky. This is going to be good.

Here's the first official trailer for Spenser Cohen's short film Blink, direct from Sony's YouTube:

After being violently pushed from a window, Mary wakes up in the hospital, almost completely paralyzed. Trapped inside the prison of her own body, Mary's only way to communicate is by blinking her eyes. She tries to warn the nurse that a sinister, inhuman force is trying to kill her. But when strange things begin happening around her, she realizes it may be too late to stop it. Blink is directed by up-and-coming genre filmmaker Spenser Cohen, screenwriter of the films Extinction and Moonfall previously, as well as some producing work. The screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen & Anna Halberg. Produced by Scott Glassgold and Anna Halberg. Blink is the first short film to come out of Screen Gems (Sony Pictures' genre label) and Ground Control's horror film lab "Scream Gems." The short will premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up this month. It will then debut streaming on YouTube starting March 14th after scaring the fest.