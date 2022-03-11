First Look Trailer for Indonesian Sci-Fi Short Film 'The Angkasa Legacy'

"They know where you are now." This looks cool! Show me more footage from this, please. An early promo trailer has debuted for an indie sci-fi short film called The Angkasa Legacy, written and directed by half-Indonesian, half-Polish filmmaker Soma Helmi who grew up on Bali. An Indonesian man discovers he has extraterrestrial abilities when a friend dies in his arms. An all AAPI romantic sci-fi. This is being pitched as a proof of concept, a way to develop something bigger with this concept as a jumping off point. I'm down. I wasn't expecting much, but this trailer got me! I'm very curious to see more. And I love the moody, Northern Lights-filled dream shots, it gives it some extra style and vibrance. The short film stars Yoshi Sudarso as Josh, with Lulu Antariksa, Miki Ishikawa, Peter Adrian Sudarso, Simmi Singh, Tania Gunadi, and Hana Wu. I hope this short film finds somewhere to premiere soon as it looks like it is worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Soma Helmi's The Angkasa Legacy, direct from YouTube:

Synopsis: Josh, a young man still recovering from his sister's death, reluctantly joins a weekend getaway at his friend Michelle's house. The weekend unravels awkwardly as Josh navigates his secret feelings for Michelle and her possessive boyfriend, Mike. To make matters worse, at night, a strange Indonesian woman visits him in his dreams, forcing Josh to question his own grip on reality. It all comes to a head when Josh finds Michelle floating face down in the pool and can't resuscitate her. Overwhelmed with the loss of his unrequited love, Josh unleashes a massive pulse of energy that takes him on an unexpected path… The Angkasa Legacy is both written and directed by Indonesian-Polish filmmaker Soma Helmi, director of a few other short films as well. This is a proof of concept. Produced by Abby Latip, Anna Levine, and Yoshi Sudarso. For more updates on it, follow @yoshi_sudarso or @somahelmi. Thoughts? Look good?