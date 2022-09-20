First Look Trailer for Netflix's 'Notre Dame' Firefighters Mini-Series

"Save the cathedral… without losing a single life." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a mini-series titled Notre Dame, the second major production based around the Notre Dame fire in 2019. The moment this fire at the iconic cathedral made news around the world, I knew it would be turned into movies. Jean-Jacques Annaud made his own Notre-Dame On Fire film also releasing this year, and Netflix has made their mini-series based around the exact same concept - following the firefighters who went to work putting out the fire that night. Hervé Hadmar's Notre Dame series follows the story of the night of April 15th, 2019 in Notre-Dame Cathedral alongside the many firefighters and the impact the fire had on different characters across France. Starring Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alice Isaaz, Marie Zabukovec, Sandor Funtek. This looks like it has some gorgeous visuals, but it also looks super cheesy and melodramatic and obvious with all the people that are affected by this event. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Netflix's series Notre Dame, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

This limited series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. It's about the destiny of men and women who have their own fire to put out. As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in the Cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer - they will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other - so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again. Notre Dame, also known as Notre-Dame, la Part du feu in French, is a mini series created by Hervé Hadmar, of the series "Signature", "Les témoins", and "Romance" previously. Hadmar directed and co-wrote the series. With writing by Olivier Bocquet. It's produced by Julien Madon and Aimée Buidine. Featuring music by Éric Demarsan. Netflix will debut the Notre Dame series streaming on Netflix starting on October 19th, 2022 this fall. Interested in watching?