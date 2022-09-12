First Look Trailer for 'Tales Of The Jedi' Animated Star Wars Shorts

"I've been warning them about the coming darkness…" Disney revealed the first official trailer for the new animated anthology series of Star Wars shorts called Tales of the Jedi, yet another Dave Filoni project developed by Lucasfilm Animation. Filoni began writing the series while working on The Mandalorian, and revealed the first official details about it in May 2022. This new batch contains six episodes split into two "paths", one following the character Ahsoka Tano and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side. The voice cast includes Liam Neeson back as Qui-Gon, Micheál Richardson, Janina Gavankar, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, and Ashley Eckstein. This is made in the same style as Filoni's previous series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This comes right after the Japanese animation short film anthology from last year, Star Wars: Visions, which produced some crazy cool concepts. This just looks like a continuation of The Clone Wars, but it also seems badass. It's sad to see Dooku's downfall.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lucasfilm's anthology Tales of the Jedi, from YouTube:

"Two Stories of Fate." Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era.[1] The six episodes are split into two "paths": the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force. Tales Of The Jedi is an animated series created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, produced by Lucasfilm Animation. Featuring episodes directed by Nathaniel Villanueva (a storyboard artist & director on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Clone Wars previously). It's executive produced by Carrie Beck, with music by Kevin Kiner, and sound by Skywalker Sound. Filoni originally began writing this while working on the other Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Disney will release the new Tales Of The Jedi anthology series streaming on Disney+ starting October 26th, 2022 this fall. First impression? Who will be watching this?