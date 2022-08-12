First Look Trailer for 'The Cowboy & The Samurai' with Jamie Costa

"Two Hollywood hellrasiers, stuck in a house… then what happens?" Only one way to find! What do we have here…? A 30-second official trailer has popped up for a film titled The Cowboy and The Samurai, made by the YouTube channel The Lewis Brothers. Is it just a short film or did they make an entire feature? The Lewis Brothers are usually a comedy group making funny videos, but this looks like a full-on dramatic feature. The Cowboy and The Samurai is a fictional feature inspired by the true story of the making of a 1978 comedy titled Goin' South, a western directed by and starring Jack Nicholson. Apparently against his producers wishes he cast John Belushi in a co-starring role and, as the voiceover indicates, two Hollywood bad boys got into all kinds of trouble. Jamie Costa plays Nicholson (though he looks exactly like Robin Williams) and Sandy Danto plays Belushi. There's not much footage, but I'll be damned if I'm not sold on this. It looks like a professional feature and the performances are spot on, at least in this trailer. Get a look.

Here's the first official trailer for The Lewis Brothers' The Cowboy and The Samurai, from YouTube:

In 1978, world renowned movie star, Jack Nicholson, made his directorial debut, a western called Goin' South. Against the advice of his producers, he cast up and coming comedian John Belushi. Based on a true story… kind of. The Cowboy and The Samurai is directed by comedian / filmmaker Jake Lewis, one half of "The Lewis Brothers", who run a YouTube channel - "a sketch comedy group comprised of Jake Lewis, Sam Lewis and Jenna Socha." The screenplay is written by Jake and Sam Lewis. Edited by Jenna Socha. With cinematography by Emil Gurvin. The YouTube channel says that the "full film [is] coming soon to The Lewis Brothers channel." No exact release date is listed, but you can subscribe and follow the channel and wait for updates from them. And find a copy of Goin' South to watch in the meantime. First impression? Thoughts?