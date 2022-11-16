First Official Trailer for Screenlife Thriller 'Searching' Sequel 'Missing'

"I'm not giving up on my Mom." Sony Pictures has unveiled the trailer for Missing, the highly anticipated sequel to the screenlife thriller Searching from 2018. Searching premiered at Sundance but was snatched up by Sony Pictures because it's one of the best told entirely through screens films ever made. This one picks up where that one left off, with Searching filmmakers Sev Ohanian & Aneesh Chaganty writing the story and producing. When her mom disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Still stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers. The story promises twists and turns and shocking discoveries about those the hero thought she knew best. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, with Daniel Henney and Nia Long. It looks painfully cheesy, I was worried the studio might mess this up. The trailer also gives away too much - but that's expected, too.

Here's the official trailer for Nicholas D. Johnson & Will Merrick's Missing, direct from YouTube:

From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) mysteriously disappears on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all. Missing, also known as Searching 2, is directed by young filmmakers Nicholas D. Johnson & Will Merrick, both making their feature directorial debut after working as editors on the films Searching and Run previously. The screenplay is also written by Will Merrick & Nick Johnson, from a story by Sev Ohanian & Aneesh Chaganty (of the first Searching). Produced by Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian, Aneesh Chaganty. Sony Pictures will debut Missing in theaters nationwide starting January 20th, 2022.