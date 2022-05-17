First Promo Trailer for Ali Abbasi's 'Holy Spider' Premiering in Cannes

"You'll witness… the invisible hand of God at work." Cinetic has revealed the first festival promo trailer for a new film titled Holy Spider, which is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival kicking off this week in France. This is the latest film from an Iranian-Danish filmmaker named Ali Abbasi, who earned acclaim for his excellent Swedish troll film Border that played at Cannes a few years ago (you have to see it!). Holy Spider is playing in the Main Competition this year, a big upgrade for Abassi and a chance at winning some festival awards. A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called "Spider Killer", who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners. The PR describes it as "gritty thriller" and it doesn't seem like there are any supernatural twists. Holy Spider stars Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Mehdi Bajestani. One of my most anticipated Cannes films this year - this looks damn good. There are some touches of Memories of Murder in here. Take a look.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Ali Abbasi's Holy Spider, direct from YouTube:

Female journalist Rahimi (Zar Amir Ebrahimi) travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God, cleansing the streets of sinners by murdering sex workers. As the body count mounts and Rahimi draws closer to exposing his crimes, the opportunity for justice grows harder to attain as the ‘Spider Killer’ is embraced by many as a hero. Based on the horrific true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, acclaimed writer-director Ali Abbasi (Border) unveils a gripping crime thriller and a daring indictment of a society in which rough justice is routinely a fact of life. Holy Spider, also known as Les Nuits de Mashhad in French, is directed by Iranian-Danish writer / filmmaker Ali Abbasi, director of the Swedish film Border and the drama Shelley previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Ali Abbasi and Afshin Kamran Bahrami. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this month, playing in the Main Competition section. No other international release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's intrigued to see even more?