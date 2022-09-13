First Promo Trailer for Doppelgänger Thriller 'Subtraction' from Iran

"They don't just look like us. It's like we're clones." Films Boutique has debuted a festival promo trailer for an Iranian film titled Subtraction, from filmmaker / actor Mani Haghighi. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival underway right now, and it's still looking for distribution. Hopefully with some good festival buzz it will be picked up. In downtown Tehran, Farzaneh, a driving instructor, spots her husband, Jalal, walking into a woman's apartment. When she confronts him, Jalal claims he was out of town for work. He decides to check out the building for himself. There, he meets a woman who is the spitting image of Farzaneh. Her name is Bita. Stunned, the two compare family photos: Bita's husband also looks identical to Jalal. A story of identity and doppelgängers and much more. The film stars Taraneh Alidoosti, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Esmail PoorReza, and Farham Azizi. It looks like it gets super twisty and intense as the story plays out - whoa! Featuring some striking cinematography in here, too. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Mani Haghighi's Subtraction, direct from YouTube:

Intro from TIFF: "When Farzaneh spots a man on a city bus who looks an awful lot like her husband, Jalal, she follows him to an unfamiliar building. There, she sees the residents greet him as if they know him and watches from the street as he enters an apartment to meet with another woman. Three months pregnant and barely present in her job as a driving instructor, Farzaneh is convinced she's caught Jalal in an affair. When they discuss it, he's adamant about his alibi, reminding her that he was miles away at the time. Farzaneh begins to fall apart, but she swears she saw him, and, unable to let go, she continues to pull on the thread before making an unsettling discovery about the man on the bus." Subtraction is directed by Iranian actor / filmmaker Mani Haghighi, of the movies Abadan, Men at Work, Canaan, Modest Reception, A Dragon Arrives, 50 Kilos of Sour Cherries, and Pig previously. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. It's still seeking international distribution - no release dates are set. Stay tuned. First impression? Curious?