First Promo Trailer for 'Fourth of July' - A New Film from Louis CK

"They're drunks, they're assholes. Honestly, I can't believe I'm in this family." There's a new film made by comedian Louis CK that's opening in theaters at the beginning of July. It's called Fourth of July, and it's about a recovering alcoholic who goes home to confront his family for all the mistakes they made. Louis CK has directed before - Tomorrow Night, Pootie Tang, and I Love You Daddy. But this is his first film project since he was caught up in sexual harassment controversy a few years ago. "The movie should be about the young man who finds the courage to confront his family and to break free of them by standing up to their denial and cyclical oppression," CK explains. But they also made it about the parents who are told this, and don't know how to respond. This stars Joe List, Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh, and Robert Kelly. The footage doesn't look that great, drunk family drama. At least the trailer is free to watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Louis CK's Fourth of July, direct from YouTube:

A recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation. Louis CK explains: "When Joe List and I came together to write Fourth of July we met at the same subject, family, from two different perspectives. One being that of a young man who is struggling to find the confidence to start his own family and finding that he is overwhelmed by the mistakes of the family he was raised in. The other, the perspective of a father whose kids are grown and who is beginning to confront the unfixable mistakes of his young fatherhood and the impact they might have on his children." Fourth of July is directed by comedian Louis CK, director of the films Tomorrow Night, Pootie Tang, and I Love You Daddy previously, as well as a few shorts, lots of TV specials, and his own show "Louie" as well. The screenplay is written by Joe List and Louis CK. The film will screen in New York, Boston, and Chicago at the end of June - for more info, visit his official website. It will also open in select US theaters on July 1st.