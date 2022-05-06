First Quick Teaser for Park Chan-wook's New Film 'Decision to Leave'

Time for a first look! CJ Entertainment has revealed a short teaser trailer for Decision to Leave, the brand new film from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in just a few more weeks, playing in the Main Competition section. A detective investigating a man's death in the mountains meets the dead man's mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. The title is (seemingly) a reference to their relationship - the Korean translation is more clear: 헤어질 결심 means Decision to Break Up. Beyond this basic synopsis, not much is known about what happens. But as always with Park Chan-wook, we're probably in for a twisted surprise. The film stars Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Lee Jung-Hyun. There's not much to this first teaser, but of course there's some captivating shot in this. Especially the two shots of each of them standing in front of the ocean. Bring it on.

Here's the first international teaser (+ poster) for Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, from YouTube:

The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case. Decision to Leave, originally known as 헤어질 결심 in Korean (Decision to Break Up), is both written and directed by iconic Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, director of many films including Joint Security Area, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, I'm a Cyborg But That's OK, Thirst, Stoker, and The Handmaiden previously. The screenplay is also written by Park Chan-wook, with Seo-kyeong Jeong. Produced by Park Chan-wook and Go Dae-suk. This will be premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month playing in the Main Competition section. No worldwide release dates have been set just yet - stay tuned. First impression?