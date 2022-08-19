First Spanish Teaser Trailer for Albert Serra's Tahiti Film 'Pacifiction'

Elástica Films in Spain has revealed a teaser for Pacifiction, the latest film from extravagant director Albert Serra. This premiered in Cannes to rave reviews and was regarded by many critics as one of the best films of the festival, though it definitely won't be for everyone. On the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, a writer returns to her country after having triumphed in France with a novel. However, she is disoriented and in a creative crisis. Faced with the impossibility of writing new works, she decides to accept a simultaneous translation job together with an ambassador. A strange attraction begins between them, full of contrasts. Little by little she realizes the cynicism of international politics, with a latent threat of new nuclear tests. Her love affair with the ambassador will be affected by that conflict, and interest and romance will mix in a confusing and absorbing way. Starring Montse Triola, Benoît Magimel, Sergi López, Lluís Serrat, and Pahoa Mahagafanau. Reviews describe it as a "sensation: a film unlike any other this year." This isn't the best teaser as it is hard to make sense of the film's story, but I'm curious about the visuals nonetheless.

Here's the first Spanish teaser trailer (+ poster) for Albert Serra's Pacifiction, direct from YouTube:

On the island of Tahiti, in French Polynesia, the High Commissioner of the Republic, De Roller, who is a representative of the French State, is a calculating man of impeccable manners. Whether at official receptions or in illegal establishments, he never fails to take the pulse of a local population whose anger could be aroused at any moment. And even more so when a rumor takes hold: a submarine seems to have been sighted, whose ghostly presence could herald a resumption of French nuclear testing. Pacifiction is written and directed by Catalan-Spanish filmmaker Albert Serra, director of the films Crespià, Birdsong, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Story of My Death, The Death of Louis XIV, Roi Soleil, and Liberté previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Main Competition section, and it next plays at TIFF. The film opens first in Spain starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming up soon. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more. Who's intrigued to watch?