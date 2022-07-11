First Teaser for 'All Jacked Up & Full of Worms' Psychedelic Horror

"The dirt becomes the worm. The worm becomes the man. And the man becomes dirt." And worm becomes God! Cinedigm has revealed a super wacky, weird first teaser trailer for an indie psychedelic horror creation called All Jacked Up and Full of Worms. This is premiering this month at the Fantasia Film Festival, hence the teaser out now, and Cinedigm has already snapped up distribution with plans to debut it on their Screambox genre streaming service in the fall. Two strangers bond over eating (and making) addictive, hallucinogenic worms leading them on a psychotic bender full of murder and perversity through the back alleys of Chicago. Fantasia gives it quite a effusive push: "Shot in the midst of the pandemic, a tiny-budget flick with vastly creative design and a twisted story, Alex Phillips' debut feature is possibly the greatest earthworm-junkie-horror flick in history of earthworm-junkie-horror cinema." Starring Phillip Andre Botello, Betsey Brown, Trevor Dawkins, and Eva Fellows. This certainly looks like some Grindhouse-esque, grimy horror about, uh, psychedelic Earthworms. There's very strange clips of footage in this teaser.

Here's the festival teaser trailer for Alex Phillips' All Jacked Up & Full of Worms, from YouTube:

Intro from Fantasia: “I think I just killed my own childhood.” Roscoe (Phillip Andre Botello) has just had a breakthrough but he’s stuck, stuck in the depth of his body, stuck inside a crummy apartment with his soul-searching and energy-transferring girlfriend Samantha (Betsey Brown) and his buddy Jared (Noah Lepawsky). He needs fresh air, he needs to go out and meets Benny (Trevor Dawkins) along the way. Benny has a dick, Benny wants to fuck, Benny really wants a baby and instead finds sex worker Henrietta (Eva Fellows) with her shiny metal box of… worms. All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Alex Phillips, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Georgia Bernstein, Alex Phillips, Ben Gojer. This is premiering soon at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival this summer. No other release dates are set yet - expected to arrive later this fall. For more updates, visit the film's official website or follow them on IG @worms4worms. Who's curious?