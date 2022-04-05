First Teaser for Animated Series 'This Tape Deck is a Time Machine'

Nexus Studios has revealed a teaser trailer for their new experimental animation series called This Tape Deck is a Time Machine, created in collaboration with animation filmmaker Patrick Osborne, known for his beloved shorts Feast, Pearl, Drawn Closer. The film follows a time-jumping teen who is transported into moments of other people’s lives by songs played on an old tape deck. "Patrick led a team of expert real-time artists and creators who embraced the unique challenge of crafting the Tape Deck world with a refined 2D aesthetic, created entirely in the Unreal Engine… The team developed bespoke shading techniques to achieve the painterly and naturalistic quality, leveraging the visual potential of the [Unreal Engine] to make high quality stylized animation." Impressive! "No compositing or anything, just final frame straight out of the engine!!" The time travel setup for this is so cool, looks like an engaging & uplifting journey across time.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Patrick Osborne's This Tape Deck is a Time Machine, from Vimeo:

A taste of what’s to come, this coming-of-age adventure was conceived and Directed by Patrick Osborne and created using Unreal Engine. Viewers follow a time-jumping teen who is transported into moments of other people’s lives by songs played on an old tape deck. At its heart, This Tape Deck is a Time Machine is an impossible tale of friendship and love centered around soulmates born generations apart. This Tape Deck is a Time Machine is a new project from acclaimed American animation filmmaker Patrick Osborne, known for his short films Feast, Pearl, and Drawn Closer, along with other animation projects and years of work at Disney Animation previously. This new "real-time animation" series was made at Nexus Studios based in London & Los Angeles, created entirely on the Unreal Engine. No official release information is available yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info on Tape Deck, visit Nexus' official website. Look good?