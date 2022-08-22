First Teaser for Benson & Moorhead's Sci-Fi 'Something in the Dirt'

"I still believe part of it was real." XYZ Films has unveiled a teaser trailer for an intriguing, mysterious little indie sci-fi film titled Something in the Dirt, the latest offering from the very talented indie filmmakers Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. We've been fans of these two for years & years, raving about their films including Spring, The Endless, and Synchronic. When neighbors John and Levi witness supernatural events in their Los Angeles apartment building, they realize documenting the paranormal could inject some fame and fortune into their wasted lives. An ever-deeper, darker rabbit hole, their friendship frays as they uncover the dangers of the phenomena, the city and each other. The film also stars Benson & Moorhead in the lead roles, as it was a pandemic project they made in Los Angeles quietly in an apartment block. Also featuring Sarah Adina Smith, Wanjiru Njendu, Issa Lopez, and Vinny Curran. This is a small scale conspiracy thriller wrapped in a sci-fi mind-bender. You might end up tumbling down the rabbit hole, too.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Benson & Moorhead's Something in the Dirt, from YouTube:

Intro from Sundance: "Levi has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. One day, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize that this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two random dudes will attempt to prove the supernatural." Something in the Dirt is directed by American filmmaker duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, directors of the acclaimed films Resolution, Spring, The Endless, and Synchronic previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Justin Benson. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival playing in the Next section. XYZ Films will debut Benson & Moorhead's Something in the Dirt in select US theaters starting November 4th, 2022 this fall. Who's in?