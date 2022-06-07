First Teaser for Bio-Hacking Sci-Fi 'Vesper' Set in a Dystopian Future

"Vesper - you can change everything…" IFC Films has revealed the first teaser trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Vesper, formerly known as Vesper Seeds, arriving in theaters in September later this year. The film is premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia this July, then play at a few other festivals before release. After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her paralyzed Father, meets a mysterious Woman with a secret that forces Vesper to use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the possibility of a future. This has some crazy cool style, and a strange hybrid-organic future that kind of mashes up 12 Monkeys and Avatar and The Road. Vesper features Raffiella Chapman, with Eddie Marsan, Rosy McEwen, Richard Brake, Melanie Gaydos, and Edmund Dehn. "By blending their vision of future technology, nature and hope, anchored around strong feminine figures, they refresh classic sci-fi themes to create a truly original universe." Check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Kristina Buozyte's Vesper, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Set after the collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem, the film follows Vesper (Chapman), a headstrong 13-year-old girl who uses her survival skills to subsist in the remnants of a strange and dangerous world with her ailing father, Darius (Brake). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (McEwen), alone and disoriented after an aerial crash, she agrees to help her find her missing companion in exchange for safe passage to the Citadel – the dark central hub where oligarchs live in comfort thanks to state-of-the-art biotechnology. Vesper soon discovers that her brutal neighbor, Jonas (Marsan), is searching for Camellia, who is harboring a secret which could change all of their lives forever. Forced into a dangerous adventure, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to an alternate future. Vesper is directed by the Lithuanian filmmaker Kristina Buozyte, director of the films Kolekcioniere, Park '79, and Vanishing Waves previously. Co-directed by Bruno Samper. The screenplay is by Kristina Buozyte & Brian Clark, and Bruno Samper. This is premiering at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. IFC will then debut Vesper in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022. How does that look?