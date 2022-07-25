First Teaser for 'Broad Peak' Movie About a Polish Mountain Climber

"Dying a slow death is no fun… Your loved ones are thousands of miles away. You can't say goodbye to them." Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for a Polish mountain climbing thriller titled Broad Peak, from filmmaker Leszek Dawid. This Polish production is getting a worldwide streaming release and seems like a great live-action double feature with Netflix's animated film The Summit of the Gods. Broad Peak is based on the true events of Maciej Berbeka - the legendary Polish mountaineer, member of the Ice Warriors group, who wanted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains. When it comes to fighting for honor, price doesn't matter. Berbeka returns to one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, Broad Peak on the Pakistan border (see Google Maps), to clear his name. Returning to the dangerous Karakoram mountain range comes with hard decisions that will forever change his life. Starring Ireneusz Czop as Maciej, with Maja Ostaszewska, Dawid Ogrodnik, Marcin Czarnik, & Lukasz Simlat. This one looks quite good.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Leszek Dawid's Broad Peak, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Maciej Berbeka makes the first winter ascent of Broad Peak in 1988, escaping death by inches. Andrzej Zawada, the expedition leader, announces a great success. Once they return to Poland, it turns out Maciej reached "only" the Rocky Summit, which is twenty-three metros lower than the actual peak located one hour away. Resentful of his friends' lies, Berbeka withdraws from mountaineering. Twenty- -four years later, he takes a call from Krzysztof Wielicki, who also participated in the first expedition. "We have to finish what we started," says Krzysztof as he persuades Maciej to join the next Broad Peak expedition. After a long hesitation, Maciej decides to try for the summit once again. Broad Peak is directed by Polish filmmaker Leszek Dawid, director of the films My Name Is Ki and You Are God previously, plus some TV work recently including the series "Uklad". The screenplay is written by Lukasz Ludkowski. Netflix debuts Broad Peak streaming on Netflix later in 2022 - stay tuned for an exact release date. Is anyone interested?