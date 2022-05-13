First Teaser for Chilling Thriller 'Resurrection' Starring Rebecca Hall

"I'm doing what I have to do to protect myself, and my daughter, from harm!" IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for Resurrection, a mysterious, compelling indie thriller from up-and-coming filmmaker Andrew Semans, his second feature so far. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January and everyone went crazy for it - the film made our Top 10 of the Fest earlier this year. A woman's carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she's evaded for two decades. Who is he? What is she hiding in her past? What is really going on between them? There's only one way to find out - you have to see it and decipher it yourself. Rebecca Hall stars as Rebecca, along with Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper & Angela Wong Carbone. I raved about this one in my Sundance review, saying "it's a masterful psychological thriller that roars with an impeccable Rebecca Hall performance." Anyone who likes suspense and horror and chills has to watch this.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Semans' Resurrection, direct from YouTube:

Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business. Resurrection is both written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Semans, now making his second feature after directing Nancy, Please previously, as well as a few other short films. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). IFC Films debuts Andrew Semans' Resurrection in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 5th, 2022 later this summer. First impression? Intrigued?