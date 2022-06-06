First Teaser for Disney Animation's Next Adventure 'Strange World'

"We are in way over our heads… I'm not an explorer, I'm a farmer!" Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer for their next big animated adventure called Strange World, from Disney Animation Studios and director Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon). The legendary Clades are a family of explorers - featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as the voice of Searcher Clade. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where many fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Alan Tudyk is also rumored to be in the voice cast, but no others have been confirmed yet. This looks really cool! A crazy weird world with all kinds of wacky creatures, plus a dog that joins them on their adventure. I also really dig the vintage vibe of this teaser, reminds me of Pixar's Up. Take a look below.



Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery… Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Strange World is directed by American animation writer / filmmaker Don Hall, director of the Disney movies Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon previously. The screenplay is written by Qui Nguyen, who also co-directs with Hall. Produced by Roy Conli, made at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will debut Strange World in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022 later this year. Look any good?