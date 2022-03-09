First Teaser for Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series with Ewan McGregor

"The key to hunting Jedi… is patience." Get ready - this might give you the chills! Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, their next big Star Wars streaming series debuting this summer. It will drop on Disney+ starting in May. The series begins with Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and takes the character on a "rollicking adventure." The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton (returning in this as Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, plus Benny Safdie. Using the iconic "Duel of the Fates" song in this teaser is almost a cheat, c'mon!! It's too much. Everything about this looks incredible so far! Let's just hope it's as thrilling as the other series - can't wait to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series Obi-Wan Kenobi, direct from YouTube:

The story in this new series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six episode mini-series directed by Canadian filmmaker Deborah Chow, director of the film The High Cost of Living previously, plus lots of TV work including "Reign", "The Man in the High Castle", "Fear the Walking Dead", and "The Sin" + "The Reckoning" episodes of "The Mandalorian". The series is written by Joby Harold. Executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold. Star Wars film composer John Williams wrote the main theme for the series. Disney will debut the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series streaming on May 25th, 2022 this summer. Look good?