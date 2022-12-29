First Teaser for Disney+'s Stan Lee Documentary - Arriving in 2023

"Excelsior!!" Disney has revealed an announcement teaser trailer for a new Stan Lee documentary titled, well, Stan Lee of course. Everyone already knows and loves comic book mastermind Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018. He would've been 100 years old this week, hence the reveal of this trailer. His legacy still lives on and he still makes appearances, popping up digitally in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. There's no details on what exactly the Stan Lee doc will cover, aside from examining his early life in comics and later his iconic role as the comic book hero who has appeared in every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie as a cameo. There's also a 2010 movie about Stan Lee, called With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story, which is available to watch for free on Crackle and Pluto TV. I just hope they don't try to digitally recreate him for centuries using his likeness, but they probably will. We'll update with the final trailer when it lands in 2023.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Disney's documentary called Stan Lee, direct from YouTube:

The only description for the documentary available so far: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." The doc film Stan Lee is directed by acclaimed American producer / filmmaker David Gelb, director of the docs Jiro Dreams of Sushi, A Faster Horse, and Wolfgang previously, plus the Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return behind-the-scenes offering, along with work on the "Chef's Table" series and many other short films and music videos. It's produced by David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman. Developed by Supper Club and Marvel Studios. Stan Lee would be celebrating his 100th birthday this week; he passed away in 2018 at the age of 95. Disney will debut the Stan Lee doc streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Who wants to watch this doc?