First Teaser for Doc 'Retrograde' About the U.S. War in Afghanistan

National Geographic has revealed a first look teaser trailer for the new documentary film Retrograde, the latest from award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The First Wave). This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, hence the new teaser, and will be showing up later this year though an exact date isn't set yet. The film is about one of the most upsetting topics of 2021 – it captures the final nine months of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives. Focusing on the intimate relationship between American Green Berets and the Afghan officers they trained. From the Oscar-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, Retrograde offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved. With everything in Afghanistan in 2021 being a major political topic, this doc should interest many viewers as it's as close as one can get to learning about this war from the soldiers who were there. Get a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Matthew Heineman's doc Retrograde, direct from YouTube:

This captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. Special Forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over. From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle to the chaotic Kabul airport during the final U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Oscar-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s latest film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved. Retrograde is directed by the Oscar-nominated American doc filmmaker Matthew Heineman, director of the acclaimed films Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The Boy from Medellín, and The First Wave previously, as well as the feature A Private War and the doc series Tiger for HBO. Produced by Matthew Heineman and Caitlin McNally. This is just premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. National Geographic will debut the film in theaters later this year - stay tuned for an exact release date. Who's interested in watching this?