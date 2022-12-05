First Teaser for French Version of 'The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan'

"You'd be wise to be afraid." Pathe in France has revealed the first global teaser trailer for their new take on the classic story - The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan. This adaptation is being released as a two-part movie series, with the second part titled The Three Musketeers: Milady, opening at Christmas 2023 later in the year. This first movie is set to debut in France this April, but there's no US release confirmed yet. Both films were filmed on location in France, during an epic eight months shoot, and kept as raw and authentic as possible based on Dumas' book. Both films in this two-part adventure star François Civil as D'Artagnan, Vincent Cassel as Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, Pio Marmaï as Porthos, with Eva Green, Vicky Krieps, Lyna Khoudri, Louis Garrel, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. That's quite an impressive cast! This first teaser runs a full 2 1/2 minutes, pretty much an official trailer with tons of footage anyway. Looks like they're aiming for realism this time, with a revolutionary kick and massive sets. But does it look any good..?

Teaser trailer (+ poster) for Martin Bourboulon's The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan, from YouTube:

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, to the gutters of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under threat of British invasion, a handful of men and women will cross swords and tie their fate to that of France. The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan, also known as Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan in French, is directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon, director of the comedy films Daddy or Mommy and Divorce French Style, and Eiffel most recently, as well as a few short films and some TV work. The screenplay is by Martin Bourboulon, Matthieu Delaporte, and Alexandre de La Patellière; based on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel of the same name. Produced by Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2, a Mediawan Co., and Pathé, with M6 Films, Constantin Film, and DeAPlaneta co-producing. Pathe opens The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan in French cinemas on April 5th, 2023. No US date is set.