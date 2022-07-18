First Look Teaser for 'Givers of Death (G.O.D.)' Virus Sci-Fi Thriller

"You want peace, but you won't go get it." Buffalo 8 has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Givers of Death, also known as G.O.D., from filmmaker Addison Henderson - his first narrative feature. Perhaps another pandemic-inspired pessimistic thriller? An incurable virus has wiped out one third of the world’s population (too close to home?). Many infected commit suicide to end their agony. Those who cannot bring themselves to end their own lives hire professionals (called G.O.D. of course). It is the journey of a man, a detective, and an entire city's quest for peace. The man seeks peace through atonement, the detective through revenge and the city through resolution. The film explores whether peace can be attained when one exists in constant chaos - in reality, or in the mind. "An apocalyptic tale of redemption." Starring Henderon with Louis Lombardi, JJ Alfieri, Addison Henderson, Jonathan Sterritt, Yvonne Huff Lee, Frank Rossi, and Jason Delane Lee. Not a lot of great footage in this, but it's only a teaser so far.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Addison Henderson's Givers of Death, from YouTube:

An incurable virus has wiped out one third of the world’s population. Many infected commit suicide to end their agony. Those who cannot bring themselves to end their own lives hire professionals. This is the journey of a hitman’s quest for peace as he navigates through a city on the brink of collapse, while on the run from a detective seeking revenge. Givers of Death (G.O.D.) is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Addison Henderson, making his first narrative film after directing two docs previously, The Forgotten City and The Experience, as well as a few other short films and other projects. Produced by Matthew Helderman, Grady Justice, Nikki Stier Justice, and Luke Taylor. This initially premiered at the American Black Film Festival last year and won Best Screenplay. Buffalo 8 will debut Henderson's Givers of Death in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 5th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested in this?