First Teaser for HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series Starring Pedro Pascal

"This is your chance… you keep her alive!" HBO has just revealed a first look teaser trailer for their highly anticipated new post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, based on the extremely popular video game series. They finally got this made!! It has been in the work for years. Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Elli, with Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Jeffrey Pierce, Melanie Lynskey, and Anna Torv. Original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the score, and Kantemir Balagov (of Beanpole) directs the pilot ep. This is said to be the largest TV production in Canadian history. And it looks damn good!! Tons of epic, apocalyptic footage in this - they definitely nailed that aesthetic from the games.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for HBO Max's series The Last of Us, direct from YouTube:

The series will follow a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. Pedro Pascal stars Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past. Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl out of a quarantine zone, and eventually across the United States. Based on the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The Last of Us is a series developed by Craig Mazin (writer of "Chernobyl", The Huntsman: Winter's War, Superhero Movie) and Neil Druckmann (head of narrative on The Last of Us and Uncharted video games), who also executive produce and wrote the screenplay. With episodes directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson, Jasmila Zbanic. Also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan. Filmed in Alberta, Canada. HBO will debut The Last of Us series streaming on HBO Max starting in early 2023. Stay tuned for an exact release. How does it look?