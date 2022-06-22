First Teaser for 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Musical Starring Shawn Mendes

"We're here to live, and living is a dangerous business!" Sony Pictures has revealed the first teaser trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, one of the only big screen musicals this year. Based on the beloved book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action/CGI-hybrid musical comedy film that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new life. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, his family must work together to save him and show the world there's nothing wrong with a singing crocodile. Shawn Mendes stars as the voice of Lyle, singing the songs written by The Greatest Showman team. The cast also features Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Rudie Bolton. This looks like tons of fun, embracing the absurdity of this realistic-looking crocodile singing and hanging out with people.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Will Speck & Josh Gordon's Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, from YouTube:

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school & new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is co-directed by filmmakers Will Speck & Josh Gordon, both directors of the films Blades of Glory, The Switch, and Office Christmas Party previously, as well as the "Cavemen" and "Hit-Monkey" TV series. The screenplay is written by Will Davies; based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Songs written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman), with Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Sony Pictures will debut Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in theaters starting October 7th, 2022.