First Teaser for 'Mammals' Dark Comedy Chef Series with James Corden

"Love is impossible!" Amazon has revealed the first look teaser trailer for an intriguing new streaming series titled Mammals, created by James Richardson, and written by famous screenwriter Jez Butterworth (of Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, Get on Up, Black Mass, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, Flag Day). The synopsis is a bit vague: The story of a Michelin-starred chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife. Butterworth adds this juicy tidbit: "It's a relationship comedy that doesn't really discuss relationships at any point. It's more like a whodunit, and I think most relationships do end up as crime scenes, don't they? So I guess if you like James's work and Sally's work then you should watch it." The series features James Corden, with Sally Hawkins, Meila Kreiling, Colin Morgan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Samuel Anderson. This is barely a 45-sec teaser but it certainly got my attention. There's a whale? And lots of amusing scenes of relationship chaos, as well as some kitchen chaos. Might be enjoyable?

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Prime Video's series Mammals, direct from PV's YouTube:

In this darkly comedic drama from writer Jez Butterworth, revelations and secrets come to light and the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we've found 'the one'? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren't we all just Mammals? Mammals is a series showrun by screenwriter / filmmaker Jez Butterworth, director of the films Mojo and Birthday Girl previously, and a screenwriter on many features including The Last Legion, Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, Get on Up, Black Mass, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, and Flag Day. He's also an executive producer on the TV series "Britannia" most recently. This series is created by James Richardson, with writing by Jez Butterworth. Episodes directed by Stephanie Laing. It's produced by Georgina Lowe; executive produced by Jez Butterworth, James Corden, & James Richardson. Amazon debuts the Mammals series streaming on Prime Video starting on November 11th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Look any good?