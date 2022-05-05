First Teaser for 'Medieval' Film Starring Ben Foster as a Czech Warlord

"Only the coronation of a new emperor can restore the rule of law." IGN has revealed the first teaser trailer for a medieval epic movie called, uh, yes Medieval. This massive Czech production is directed by a Czech filmmaker named Petr Jákl, and it's about an iconic Czech warlord from history - though it's all in English and features an international cast. The film tells the story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. Jan realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesn't lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people. Ben Foster stars as Jan Zizka, with an ensemble cast including Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine (!!!), Til Schweiger, Roland Møller, Matthew Goode, William Moseley, Karel Roden, and Werner Daehn. This looks especially bland, even the cinematography seems like it's trying to replicate every other medieval epic before it. At least Foster looks badass. I'll wait for more footage.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Petr Jákl's Medieval, direct from IGN's YouTube:

Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of history's greatest warriors. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire plummets into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is soon hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected & obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. Medieval is directed by Czech actor / writer / filmmaker Petr Jákl, director of the movies Akte Kajínek and Ghoul previously. The screenplay is also by Petr Jákl, from a story by Petr Jakl Sr. and Kevin Bernhardt. Petr Jákl's Medieval in select US theaters on September 9th, arriving on VOD starting October 31st, 2022 this fall.